Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Expands By 25.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBHC remained flat at $13.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.26. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

