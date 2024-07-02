Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Rises By 20.7%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,968 shares in the company, valued at $27,101,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $157,035.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,629.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,769. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

