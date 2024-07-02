Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Grows By 26.9%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Safe Bulkers Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of SB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 248,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $650.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.33.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.
