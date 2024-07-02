Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Tops $1.68 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $265.73 million and $1.68 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,026.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.26 or 0.00616331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00122268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00271810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00046715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00071799 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,600,885,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,573,093,456 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.