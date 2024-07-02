Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Reuben S. Leibowitz Acquires 486 Shares

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SPG traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $146.86. 384,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

