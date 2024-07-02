Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 5.0 %

SLP stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $923.14 million, a PE ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

