Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $69-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.87 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SLP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 261,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $936.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

