SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $738.55 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $738.55 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009626 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,971.93 or 1.00060197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00078580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 1,244,389,322.4207056 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61250604 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $16,849,404.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.