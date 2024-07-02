SingularityNET Price Hits $0.61 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $743.91 million and $15.61 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,921.13 or 0.99978209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00077825 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 1,244,389,322.4207056 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61250604 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $16,849,404.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

