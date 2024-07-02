Solana Tops One Day Volume of $1.79 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Solana has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $152.08 or 0.00244462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 579,382,262 coins and its circulating supply is 462,778,523 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

