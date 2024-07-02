Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

