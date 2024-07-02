Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- About the Markup Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.