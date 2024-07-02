Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) versus B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Head-To-Head Survey

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

B&G Foods has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B&G Foods and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $2.06 billion 0.30 -$66.20 million ($1.44) -5.52 Sow Good $27.28 million 7.27 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -55.86

Analyst Recommendations

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B&G Foods. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&G Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for B&G Foods and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

B&G Foods presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods -5.42% 8.33% 1.91% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Summary

Sow Good beats B&G Foods on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann's, Molly McButter, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-són, Sclafani, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. The company also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. It sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, foodservice outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

