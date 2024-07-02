SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 108,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,402. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

