SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,217,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 43,424 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $78.20.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

