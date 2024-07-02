SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Lessened by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. 1,564,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,496. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

