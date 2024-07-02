SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 154.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 1,498,074 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,342,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,825. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

