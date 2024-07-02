SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,450. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

