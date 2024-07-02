SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,014 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $34,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,242,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. 1,726,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

