SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 810.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,179 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 236,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,471 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,191 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

