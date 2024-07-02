SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,549,000.

SLYV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. 221,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,452. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

