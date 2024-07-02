STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 6.9%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $44.16. Approximately 1,065,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 668,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,002,000 after acquiring an additional 492,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $13,615,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

