Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.