State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.51.

MTB stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.73. The stock had a trading volume of 790,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,653. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

