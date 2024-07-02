State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $225.50. 1,530,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

