State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after buying an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 104.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 794,626 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after acquiring an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $95.96. 1,793,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

