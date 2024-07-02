State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.