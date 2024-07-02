State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $209,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $345,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $906.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,025. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $916.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $818.06 and its 200 day moving average is $743.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,894 shares of company stock worth $727,475,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

