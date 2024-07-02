State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

INTC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. 35,970,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,633,656. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

