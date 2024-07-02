State of Michigan Retirement System Has $33.17 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,691. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.19. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

