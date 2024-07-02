State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.61 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $227,750,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.20. The stock had a trading volume of 264,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,392. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $161.85 and a one year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

