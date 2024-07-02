State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.05. 1,692,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.