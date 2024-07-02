State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $129.47. 1,532,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,914. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

