State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,125. The stock has a market cap of $394.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

