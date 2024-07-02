State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,300,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 208.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $104,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. 18,275,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,773,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

