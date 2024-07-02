State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $75,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. 35,616,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,837,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

