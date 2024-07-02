State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 27,700 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $29,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 23.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 826.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.86. 1,577,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,138. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $363.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,633,800 shares in the company, valued at $475,631,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,633,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,631,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,330 shares of company stock worth $65,582,187. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

