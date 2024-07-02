State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded down $4.74 on Tuesday, reaching $267.55. 833,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.29. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

