State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.47. 901,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,974. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

