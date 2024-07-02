State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 13,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 538.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 146,588 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $6,216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 32.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,383,000 after buying an additional 517,969 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 138.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,706,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601,395. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.