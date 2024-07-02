State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. 5,795,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.