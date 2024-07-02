Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 10%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.73.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

