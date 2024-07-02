StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

