StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
