StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Vista Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

