StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get HireRight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HireRight

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in HireRight by 20.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HireRight by 57.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.