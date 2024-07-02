StockNews.com Lowers Acme United (NYSE:ACU) to Hold

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Acme United Stock Performance
Shares of ACU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,825. The company has a market cap of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. Acme United has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $50.99.
Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acme United will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.