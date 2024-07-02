StockNews.com Lowers Acme United (NYSE:ACU) to Hold

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of ACU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,825. The company has a market cap of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. Acme United has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acme United will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $55,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,320 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $55,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $658,194. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

