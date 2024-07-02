StockNews.com Upgrades Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Sell

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

ARWR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 805,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,021. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,587,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

