Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 3.9%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.43. Approximately 165,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 802,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

GPCR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of -3.59.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

