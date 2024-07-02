Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009597 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,967.28 or 1.00012190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035923 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.