Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.77. 1,008,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,197,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

