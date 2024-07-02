Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,326,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,114,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,860,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,913,000 after buying an additional 88,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

